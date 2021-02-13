Online voting is now open in the Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition in Dubuque’s Washington Square.
This year’s event features two professional sculpting teams from Dubuque and one student team from University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The teams are creating their sculptures from 6-foot-by-8-foot blocks of manufactured snow. The works had to be completed by noon today.
The winner of the contest advances to a national competition held in Lake Geneva, Wis.
Washington Square remains open to foot traffic, although masks are required and social distancing should be followed. Drive-by viewing of the sculptures is encouraged; they can be viewed on the Bluff Street side of the park, between West Sixth and Seventh streets.
To help choose the 2021 Winter Arts People's Choice Award Winner, go to https://form.jotform.com/210135997854162.