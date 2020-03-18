STOCKTON, Ill. -- Stockton voters on Tuesday narrowly supported allowing the retail sale of recreational cannabis in the village.
According to unofficial totals, 154 voters, or 53%, supported the measure, while 134, or 47%, opposed it.
Recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, though no retail permits have been handed out yet to locations that weren't previously medical cannabis dispensaries. On May 1, the state will award 75 licenses for the establishment of new dispensaries.
The measure on the ballot Tuesday was a nonbinding advisory question requested by a group of alarmed citizens called the Concerned Women of America Stockton chapter.
The conservative advocacy group was spurred to action by the village board’s revision in December of the local zoning code, which permits the establishment of cannabis businesses within restricted locations.