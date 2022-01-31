NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Roger and Darlene (Brunsmann) Osterhaus’s marriage didn’t start quite the way they expected.
Two months after their July 1961 wedding, they had rented a little house in downtown New Vienna, and Darlene had just learned she was pregnant when a letter called Roger away to the U.S. Army.
Roger, who volunteered to join the Army when he was 18, already had completed his year of active duty and returned home before he and Darlene even began dating.
But 1961 was an eventful period of the Cold War, with the Berlin Crisis in full swing. Roger and many National Guard members and Army reservists across the country were called back up.
He was stationed at Fort Lewis in Seattle, Wash., and Darlene gave up their rental and moved back in with her parents and sisters.
“She likes to say I left her barefoot and pregnant,” Roger said.
“Hmm ... pregnant for sure,” Darlene replied.
For Darlene and Roger, there wasn’t any memorable meeting or love-at-first-sight moment. They grew up not too far from one another, Darlene in New Vienna, and Roger in Petersburg.
“We always kind of ran around with the same people,” Darlene said.
At a friend’s wedding in 1960, Roger looked at Darlene and it occurred to him that maybe he should see if she was interested in being more than friends.
“I thought, ‘Maybe I should call her up or something,’” Roger said. “It worked.”
After nine months of movies, dances and many ballgames, they got engaged over Christmas.
They were married on July 8, 1961, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, followed by a reception at Petersburg Hall. Darlene was 20, and Roger was 22.
“It could have been extremely hot, but we were so lucky,” Darlene said. “It was 58 degrees that morning. In July.”
Their first year of marriage interrupted by the U.S. Army, Darlene and Roger wrote back and forth every day. The letters were slow to reach Roger.
“She had to have the baby and everything herself,” Roger said. “Her mother had to take her to the hospital.”
When their son Bruce was born, Roger hadn’t received any mail for a week.
He got a brief note from the Red Cross. All it said was “baby boy” and “Xavier Hospital.”
Roger had no idea of the arrangements Darlene had to make to baptize their son quickly because of a lung problem.
“It was over a week before I finally got to a phone,” Roger said. “I didn’t know anything about problems with the baby or anything until about 10 days later. Maybe it was a good thing I didn’t know ... but she had to put up with it all alone.”
The baby ended up being OK, and when Roger returned, Darlene handed him a healthy, 3-month-old boy.
“She did all right because he grew up to be a 6’4”, 250-pound lineman for Beckman (Catholic High School),” Roger said.
They had four children: Bruce, Bart, Brian and Jan.
In the first 10 years of their marriage, they lived in eight different houses, all around New Vienna.
Roger has been a carpenter since he was 16. He built three of their homes, the most recent in 2004 with the help of his son and son-in-law.
Darlene painted their homes, which she enjoyed. When Jan was 2, Darlene and a friend began working together to paint and wallpaper others’ homes. It was an informal endeavor, and they found customers by word-of-mouth.
Over the years, Roger and Darlene hoped to eventually move out to the country.
“With our three boys, we thought that maybe it would be good to get them out to the country to give them some projects out there,” Darlene said.
They bought a property overrun with gooseberry, built a house and planted trees.
In 2004, after 30 years, they moved back to town, coincidentally building a home on part of a lot they owned in 1962, when an old house was the only one on the property. Now, the property hosts a cul-de-sac with houses.
“Talk about coming full circle,” Darlene said.
Roger and his son Brian and son-in-law Jim Pirc built the house. Darlene painted.
The Osterhaus family is full of sports fans. Roger coached all four of the children in baseball and softball.
“Mom, of course, was our biggest fan,” daughter Jan Pirc said.
Today, Roger and Darlene have nine granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. Roger and Darlene make regular appearances at their games, both home and away, Jan said.
“Even if I miss a game, they’re still going,” said Jan, who has four daughters.
Another granddaughter, who lives in Georgia, was a softball pitcher. Roger and Darlene traveled to see her games across the country as well.
“That was one way we got to travel,” Darlene said.
In New Vienna, Roger is a proud member of the American Legion. He and three other men helped plan a local veteran’s memorial.
Today, they are both sacristans at St. Boniface.
Darlene enjoys fishing, and she and Roger have traveled to southern Iowa with their son Bart for the last 28 years to fish.
Roger and Darlene have a lot in common, which has helped their marriage last. They have always been friends.
“A good sense of humor,” Darlene said, listing an attribute for a successful relationship.
“That’s what I was going to say,” Roger said. “We have a lot of laughs.”
“Sometimes, it’s scary — we can read each other’s mind,” Darlene said.
Jan said her parents are role models.
“There’s just so much love there,” Jan said. “They just have so much respect for each other. They find humor together. ... They have been such great role models in their faith and their love for each other and their love for our country. “