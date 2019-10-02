The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Adam J. Ruden, 35, of 2225 Roosevelt St., was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
- Morgan L. Tittle, 24, no permanent address, w
- as arrested at 8:35 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Central Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and trespassing.
- Jeffrey J. Ware, 35, and Rachael R. Ware, 29, both of 446 Kaufmann Ave., were arrested at 3:07 a.m. Sunday at their residence on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brian L. Haugen, 55, of 1309 Washington St., was arrested at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday on Collision Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Michael R. Roepke, 41, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, in the area of East 17th and Elm streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nathaniel Z. Grover, 31, of 75 W. 24th St., was arrested at about 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Central Avenue on charges of domestic assault and second-degree burglary and on warrants charging domestic assault, domestic assault impeding airflow and child endangerment. Court documents state that Grover assaulted Janika J. Williams, 21, of 2749 Broadway St., No. 2, in the presence of their 1-year-old child on June 18, and assaulted Williams again on Friday.
- Kyle L. Hingtgen, 29, 1960 White St., reported $10,000 worth of criminal damage to his vehicle at about 2:54 a.m. Monday while it was parked in the 1100 block of West Third Street.