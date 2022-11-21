PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dave Dailey had just sat down at the supper table one night in 1955 when his father announced they were going to have company.

Harry Dailey had invited his good friend Homer Dietzler to bring his family over for a visit to the Dailey dairy farm in rural Platteville.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.