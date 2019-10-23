The parent company of Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque reported substantial year-over-year revenue growth in its most recent quarter.
Boyd Gaming Corp. reported $819.6 million in revenues in the third quarter, up from $612.2 million over that same time period in 2018, according to a press release. The quarter ended Sept. 30.
Net income also rose when compared to the same quarter of the previous year, with $39.4 million reported in the third quarter of 2019 and $11.8 million reported in the third quarter of 2018.
Revenue totals for the “Midwest & South” segment of the company’s operations, which includes Diamond Jo, were up as well. Revenues in the most-recent quarter totaled about $545.7 million, up from $344.3 million one year earlier.
According to the press release, part of the Midwest growth was due to a “substantially expanded” sports- betting partnership with FanDuel, which opened four new sportsbooks — including one in Dubuque.