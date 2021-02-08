RYAN, Iowa -- A Delaware County woman is charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend today and blaming an armed intruder.
Danielle S. Weiner, 33, of Ryan, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill. A conviction on the charge is punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Court documents state that a resident of Shady Acres Apartments in Ryan called 911 at 1:14 a.m. today to report a "domestic disturbance" and shooting at an adjoining apartment.
Weiner, who lives at Shady Acres, called 911 at 1:19 a.m. to report that Hierrezuelo had been shot in the head by an "unknown" man who had been arguing with him in her apartment.
"Danielle Weiner did not provide any further description of the male subject or any vehicle which he may have been driving," court documents stated.
Emergency responders found Hierrezuelo at the end of the hallway between the living room and kitchen, but investigators soon determined that he had been shot in the bedroom and moved to that location, documents state. A bullet casing was found in the bedroom.
Authorities also located a black handgun with "blood on the end of the barrel" in the backseat of the patrol vehicle where Weiner was sitting.
There was no sign of forced entry into the residence, and there were no fresh tire tracks in the snow aside from those made by emergency responders' vehicles. Authorities also reported that neighbors said they heard a man and a woman arguing just prior to the shooting.