DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville-area residents packed into a conference room Wednesday evening hoping to find out what roles they can play in a highly anticipated event later this year at the Field of Dreams movie site.
Specifically, the 50 or so attendees were hoping to learn more about how to list their homes on the vacation rental site Airbnb.com. The Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the informational meeting at the Comfort Inn.
The event was held in anticipation of the Aug. 13 Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams. Thousands of people are expected to pour into the city for the game and for a four-day festival leading up to and during the event.
“People are saying, ‘I don’t have tickets, but I already took off work. I’m coming,’” said Karla Thompson, executive director of the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Thompson said hotels and motels within an hour-and-a-half radius of Dyersville already have booked up.
Now, locals are looking for ways to host out-of-town guests while making extra money.
“I think there’s excitement, but I also think they see the need, and we need housing. So if we can capitalize upon it, that’s fantastic,” Thompson said. “That’s one of the benefits of being a local resident. Showing the area hospitality is priceless. We want to show that ‘Iowa nice’ as a firsthand experience.”
Karen Tieskoetter, of Dyersville, currently rents out her home using Airbnb. She fielded questions from curious residents who are interested in also listing their homes.
Many wondered about the need for liability insurance in case of accidents, how to get their homes set up to file hotel or motel taxes and how much extra income they can make.
On an average weeknight, Tieskoetter rents her home for $70 per night, with Airbnb taking about 20% of that total. But for one night during the MLB game, she already booked one bedroom in her house for $450 per night, she said.
Depending on how much the renter charges or where the rental is located, Airbnb might take a higher percentage, Tieskoetter said.
“It all depends on the space and location,” she said.
Tieskoetter said Airbnb makes signing up and getting homes listed simple. The website helps with every step of the process.
“It’s so easy and steps you through the things that are requirements,” she said. “It is very simple to take care of everything you need, and if you choose to back out of renting you can.”
Thompson said people interested in renting their home for the game but not wanting to use Airbnb can contact the chamber at 563-875-2311.