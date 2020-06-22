EDGEWOOD, Iowa — On a given day, Aidan Bailey might stuff backpacks with cake mix for impoverished children or sew tissue holders for seniors at a local nursing home.
The Edgewood teen’s favorite thing to do is create smiles.
Although his life has been peppered with surgeries, including a double-lung transplant, he focuses on the people he can assist.
Yet, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Aidan, 16, and his grandmother and guardian, Lori Gearhart, to find new ways of giving to the community where he can elicit happiness from a distance.
“It makes me sad, but it is what it is,” he said.
Aidan, who is immunocompromised, has been hospitalized multiple times since January and has had four COVID-19 tests — all negative. His health is tenuous and, sometimes, it hurts to breathe.
To keep lung ailments at bay, he takes steroids, which further depress his immune system, increasing his vulnerability to infections.
The public’s recent focus on social distancing is not novel. That always has been Aidan’s life.
“I would never take him to a buffet,” Gearhart said. “I would never take him to Walmart in the middle of winter. ... Very few weddings has he gone to. He wore a mask before wearing a mask was cool.”
Most people who are infected with the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, recover without needing special treatment, and some states have observed downward trends in new infections and hospitalizations. Elected officials have lifted restrictions on gathering sizes and permitted businesses deemed “nonessential” to admit patrons indoors.
Stay-at-home orders have been lifted, but some residents continue to shelter. Their health demands it.
Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that nearly 40% of U.S. residents 18 and older — about 93 million people — are at risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 due to old age or an underlying health condition.
Some conditions or their treatments can weaken people’s immune systems, making it harder for their bodies to fight off infections. Maintaining physical distance could be the difference between life and serious illness or even death.
Immunocompromised
About 175 people live with HIV in the Telegraph Herald coverage area, which covers Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
Their risks for developing serious complications from COVID-19 are yet unknown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s too new of a disease to really say conclusively if that’s the case,” said Denise Lippens, program coordinator with Visiting Nurse Association in Dubuque.
The organization provides case management for HIV-positive Iowans.
“So, we are assuming,” she said. “What I tell my clients is ... try to avoid people right now.”
It is a message that Dubuque resident Rigo Villalpando, 26, has taken to heart.
“I don’t leave my house much anymore,” he said. “I only really go out to work and the store.”
Diagnosed with HIV in 2017, Villalpando fears exposure in public places, a concern heightened by the relaxing of social-distancing norms.
“I see so many people here not wearing their mask, thinking they’re immune,” he said.
Those who are not receiving HIV treatment or who have higher viral loads could be at greater risk of developing COVID-19 complications.
About one-third of HIV-positive Iowans had detectable viral loads in the period from October 2018 through September 2019.
Moreover, almost half of people living in the U.S. with diagnosed HIV are 50 or older and have higher rates of underlying health conditions — both risk factors for severe COVID-19-related illness.
VNA staff recently provided clients with COVID-19 kits, which included touchless thermometers, hand sanitizer and face masks. They also encouraged them to use telemedicine services at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine in Dubuque, obviating the need to travel to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinic in Iowa City for HIV services.
Staying safe
Judy Kaiser received her cancer diagnosis in 2016. The clear cell renal cell carcinoma had metastasized into her lungs, buttocks muscle and bone, pancreas, liver and brain.
Daily chemotherapy has kept the cancer in remission, and she aims to stay in good health.
Kaiser, now 69, holed up in her rural Hazel Green, Wis., home from February to early June and continues to avoid trips — a situation with which she is content.
“If I get it, I will not survive,” she said. “I’ve got enough here to keep me busy with my flower beds and garden.”
Kaiser expects a second wave of COVID-19 cases and anticipates remaining in isolation with her husband until health professionals give the all-clear.
Given her depressed immune system, “I may not even be a good choice to get the vaccine,” she said.
While people in high-risk groups should remain attuned to social-distancing guidelines, “everyone has their own individual things they need to pay attention to,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque.
“Planning will help individuals who have underlying conditions or not,” she said. “This (disease) is going to be around for a while.”