The Iowa Supreme Court agrees that a former Dubuque man accused of killing his girlfriend is entitled to another trial.
The justices issued an opinion today that upholds a ruling from the Iowa Court of Appeals that vacated the second-degree murder conviction of Fontae C. Buelow, now 28.
Buelow was accused of killing his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017, inside his Kane Street residence. He was convicted in January 2018 and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Link sustained three stab wounds, two of which would have been fatal, according to investigators. She also had wounds on her hands that prosecutors and prosecution experts argued were “defensive wounds.”
Buelow said Link stabbed herself, and a defense expert agreed when he testified during the trial.
During those proceedings, Buelow’s attorneys attempted to introduce evidence about Link’s previous struggles with mental health, but Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig strictly limited the information that could be admitted.
In December 2019, the Iowa Court of Appeals determined that those exclusions were improper and remanded the case to Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for a possible retrial.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller appealed to the state high court, arguing that the mental health evidence was properly excluded based on past precedent and that any improper exclusions would have been “harmless” errors.
Buelow's attorneys argued that Link's mental health history was highly relevant and admissable evidence that supported Buelow's assertion that she killed herself.
The Iowa Supreme Court today agreed that the evidence should not have been excluded and sent the case back to the district court.
