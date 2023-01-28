A Dubuque man was sentenced Friday to 19 years in prison after being convicted of charges including dealing drugs and leading officers on a high-speed chase while forcing his passenger to ride with him.

Austine J. Thomas, 27, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony eluding, false imprisonment, operating while under the influence and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while barred and five counts of probation violation.

