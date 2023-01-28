A Dubuque man was sentenced Friday to 19 years in prison after being convicted of charges including dealing drugs and leading officers on a high-speed chase while forcing his passenger to ride with him.
Austine J. Thomas, 27, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony eluding, false imprisonment, operating while under the influence and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while barred and five counts of probation violation.
As part of a plea deal, charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and driving while barred — which all were related to the chase — were dismissed. Charges unrelated to the chase that were dismissed were two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Recommended for you
“One offense that I don’t tolerate very well is the felony eluding offenses when someone is drunk or high,” said Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter while ordering the sentence. “A person who is under the influence, who intentionally gets into a motor vehicle and intentionally tries to flee the police and drives 70+ miles per hour in a residential area is endangering a lot of people.”
Court documents related to the chase state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop Thomas’ vehicle on June 8 in the area of 24th Street and Central Avenue because he knew Thomas had outstanding warrants.
Thomas “accelerated and turned sharply onto 24th Street heading westbound, traveling in excess of 70 mph in a 25-mph zone,” documents state.
After the pursuit ended, Thomas’s passenger told officers she repeatedly had asked Thomas to stop and let her out of the vehicle but that he refused and threatened that she was “going to get hurt.”
Authorities later searched Thomas and reported that he had a switchblade knife and brass knuckles, as well as marijuana and meth. A search of Thomas’ vehicle yielded meth, marijuana, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Emily Chamberland asked for the 19-year prison sentence Friday, saying Thomas was under the influence of methamphetamine during the chase.
“Every single person in that neighborhood was in danger due to the defendant’s behavior, not to mention the young woman that was riding as a passenger,” she said.
Thomas’ attorney, Benjamin Bartels, asked for a suspended prison sentence, noting that Thomas has struggled with drug addiction for years.
Bartels said Thomas would have a spot in a program with Four Mounds Foundation to help him obtain employment.
“It’s often said, ‘What’s different this time?’” Bartels said. “I think what’s different this time is Mr. Thomas has spent 234 days in the Dubuque County Jail. He has seen the impact of this on his sister, whom he cares about deeply. He’s met with folks that want to help him. I think he has got a real shot at this because of this opportunity with Four Mounds.”
Thomas also apologized for his actions in court, saying he began struggling after the death of his grandfather in 2021.
“I did a lot of immature stuff that could have been prevented if I just asked for help with my grieving instead of turning to drugs,” he said.