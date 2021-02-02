GALENA, Ill. – Hunters in Jo Daviess County harvested 3,212 deer during all of the 2020-21 archery and firearm seasons.
The seasons concluded Jan. 17, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The Jo Daviess County total includes 1,544 deer harvested during the traditional firearm season, held Nov. 20-22, and Dec. 11-13.
Hunters in the county also took 359 deer 2020-21 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 17.
Youth hunters took 28 deer in Jo Daviess County and 1,213 deer were taken during the archery season.
Another 68 deer were taken during muzzleloader season.
A total of 2,998 deer were taken in 2019-20 in Jo Daviess County.
Statewide, hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 162,575 deer during all 2020-21 seasons, compared with a total harvest of 153,174 deer in 2019-20.