PEOSTA, Iowa — A new discount store is slated to open later this year in Peosta.
Peosta City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement providing financial incentives in the form of tax-increment financing for developers who plan to construct a Dollar General at 8400 NICC Drive. The council also approved adding the property to the city’s Urban Renewal Area, to allow for the generation of tax-increment financing funds.
Emma Hall, public relations coordinator with Dollar General, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the store is currently under construction and is scheduled for a fall opening, but “construction progress may alter” the opening date.
Dollar General sells a wide variety of products, including food, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal items, basic clothing and housewares.
As part of the agreement, the City of Peosta will provide developer Glenwood Equities with a 15-year, 85% tax-increment financing rebate, up to a maximum value of $275,000, according to council documents.
Representatives of Glenwood Equities referred all questions to Dollar General.
Peosta City Administrator Annette Ernst said after the meeting that the lot on which the store will be constructed is currently vacant. It is located near Fareway, Casey’s General Store and the College Suites apartment building for Northeast Iowa Community College students, scheduled to open this summer.
“I think that (the new Dollar General) will give the residents, students and people that come here to work during the day another opportunity or another choice to do some shopping,” Ernst said. “In our opinion, it can’t get built fast enough.”
Council Member Gerry Hess echoed her sentiments after the meeting.
“It’s future expansion, and it’s always good to see new businesses come to town,” he said.
Hall wrote that the Peosta location was selected for a new Dollar General store based on multiple factors.
“In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs,” she wrote. “We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
She said the Peosta Dollar General will employ approximately six to 10 people, “depending on the individual needs of the store.”
