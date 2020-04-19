When Dubuque native Lauren Rusch volunteered to work as a nurse in New York City, the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had an idea of what awaited her.
However, nothing could have prepared the 26-year-old for what she has faced in the past two weeks.
“I feel like the first week I was mostly in shock,” Rusch said. “It was way worse than even what the media has portrayed.”
Every day, Rusch goes to work at a hospital in the Bronx at 7:30 a.m.
There, she tends to six patients at a time, working on a floor that was previously the pregnancy unit but now has been converted into extra bed space for those diagnosed with COVID-19. Breathing through her N95 respirator mask, she monitors patient ventilators and makes titrations to intravenous therapy machines. Her shifts often last until 8:30 p.m. and sometimes even later.
When her shift is over, she heads back to her hotel room and tries to fit in enough sleep before her next shift.
This has been her routine for the past two weeks. Throughout it, Rusch has been part of a hospital chaotically trying to tend to a flood of patients coming in every day. She has seen many people recover, and she has witnessed many deaths, the latter of which has been particularly hard for her to handle.
Despite that, though, she has no regrets.
“I can’t imagine sitting back and not helping,” Rusch said. “I’m grateful that I can be in a position where I can help.”
This wasn’t the spring she had planned. Rusch was supposed to marry her fiance, Cole Quednow, on May 2. When COVID-19 began to shut down gatherings, the couple put plans on hold.
Then two weeks ago, Rusch, who works as a traveling intensive care nurse in Colorado, finished a contract with a Colorado hospital. She had seen calls from New York officials asking for nurses and doctors to offer their help in the state and said she felt compelled to join the cause.
When she told her parents about her intention, they were concerned for her safety.
“We heard how bad it is out there,” said Jeff Rusch, Lauren’s father. “We were scared for her, but we were also proud of her.”
On April 5, Rusch landed in New York. Her future sister-in-law, Corissa Quednow, who is also a nurse, traveled there as well, and the two have worked together in the Bronx hospital.
Corissa also was supposed to get married this spring.
Another thing the pair has in common: Both of their fiances are in the military.
On Monday, April 6, the nurses reported to their assigned hospital and were given a short orientation.
“It was definitely shorter than any other orientation I have done,” Rusch said. “That’s just how things are. They need nurses, and they need them now.”
In a typical hospital setting, Rusch would be assigned one to two patients. In the past week, she has worked with as many as six at a time. While protective clothing is in good supply, her N95 respirator mask only can be replaced every five days.
“It’s not great, but it’s better than nothing,” Rusch said. “We’re taking a lot of precautions to make sure we are safe.”
Throughout her time there, Rusch has experienced the collective determination of the doctors and nurses working at the hospital to save as many lives as possible.
When a recovering patient is removed from a breathing ventilator, an announcement is made over the intercom, and nearly everyone takes a brief moment to applaud.
However, the grim toll of the virus has been impossible to miss. Rusch said she has seen more death in the past few weeks than she has in her whole career. The hospital morgue is full, and part of the challenge is figuring out where to put bodies.
For Rusch, who works with patients whose lives hang by a thread, seeing any of them die in such a setting has been difficult for her.
“They can’t have any visitors at all in this hospital,” Rusch said. “These patients are passing, and they aren’t even able to be with their family. That’s hard.”
Despite those challenges, Rusch knows she is making an impact. Every patient who comes in is noticeably nervous, and she makes sure to do what she can to comfort them.
“They saw what is happening on the news, and now, it is happening to them,” Rusch said. “We provide them with reassurance. We are going to do everything we can.”
There are two weeks remaining in Rusch’s contract before she can return home.
Every night, Rusch returns to her hotel room and does what she can to mentally decompress before she goes to bed. She has found journaling her experience to be therapeutic.
The two nurses also have recorded and posted several videos on YouTube about their experiences so far. They can be watched at https://bit.ly/2wP3ShT.
Rusch hopes, one day in the future, she can take out that journal and show it to her children. She wants to be able to show them, during one of the most chaotic times in recent history, she was on the front lines, fighting to save lives.