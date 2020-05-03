A Dubuque City Council member took to social media Saturday to call out two of his colleagues for comments they made regarding the city manager.
Brett Shaw was commenting on a Telegraph Herald story printed Saturday about a proposed resolution that will express the council’s confidence in Mike Van Milligen as a “highly skilled and talented” city manager and declaring that his job is safe.
The resolution is set to be considered at the council’s meeting on Monday, May 4. On Friday, the TH spoke with five council members, all of whom said they supported the measure and the job performance of Van Milligen.
Shaw did not return a message seeking comment Friday. He started his Facebook post Saturday with, “Some people like being led by the nose but are too proud to admit it.”
He went on to call out David Resnick and Ric Jones for comments they made regarding allegations against Van Milligen that were revealed last year as Shaw and three other then-council members pushed to fire the city manager. Resnick said, in part, that Van Milligen was “a victim of unethical behavior” and Jones called the allegations leveled against Van Milligen “a fabrication and garbage.”
Shaw’s post said Jones and Resnick were “attack(ing) people who no longer carry the same forums that they do because it is easy, and easy is all that they are capable of.”
“I do not abide laziness, incompetence or bullying,” it continued. “Council Members Jones and Resnick showed their true character last year by blocking council discussions and reneging on agreements. Perhaps this is what guides their ugly behavior now, or perhaps they can’t help but show us all who they truly are.”