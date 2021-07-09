MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director.
The chamber’s Board of Directors announced the hiring of Kristie Carr on Thursday. She fills a vacancy created by the departure of Wendy McCartt in May.
Carr is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and Palmer College of Chiropractic.
She “brings a strong skill set in a variety of areas, having worked in both small family businesses and larger company settings including photography, health care, retail and financial,” states a press release.
She lives in Maquoketa with her husband and family.
“We believe this well-rounded background combined with her positive, ‘will do’ attitude, passion for Maquoketa and enthusiasm is the perfect fit as we build on the momentum and direction of our chamber and Maquoketa,” said chamber Board President Tim Cottle in the release.
McCartt had served in the role since 2018.