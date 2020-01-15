City of Dubuque offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
That includes offices at City Hall, the Historic Federal Building and other city facilities. However, the Dubuque Metropolitan Landfill will remain open, according to a city press release.
January’s second City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Historic Federal Building. Council meetings typically are held on Mondays.
There will be no refuse and recycling collection on the holiday. Collections normally made on Mondays will occur Saturday, Jan. 18
Though Dubuque’s Intermodal Transportation Center will be closed, Jule bus routes will continue to operate.
Residents dealing with non-emergency issues during the closure can contact 563-589-4415.