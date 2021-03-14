Just eight people filled the creaky wooden pews at St. John’s Episcopal Church, occupying seats normally reserved for the choir.
That February Sunday, members of the Dubuque congregation did not embrace nor shake hands when they wished peace upon their neighbors. They prayed for health care workers and the hastening of coronavirus vaccinations.
“Lord, during this season of Lent, may we grow closer to you,” said their pastor, the Rev. Kevin Goodrich, whose long string of rosary beads dangled from his belt. “The whole world awaits a certain kind of Easter, a springtime when we can all go back into the world and be with one another again.”
That additional people did not appear at the church to receive communion likely was the consequence of a sudden snowstorm and lingering hesitance to gather as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.
Normally, during times of crisis, parishioners can draw strength from collectively receiving the Eucharist, Goodrich said. But it is the very nature of the pandemic that has precluded that method of coping for the better part of a year.
“This whole time is a desert time,” he said. “This is a time to hold onto something — to get by on a piece of bread versus the full feast.”
The Episcopal Diocese of Iowa determines when congregations are safe to worship face-to-face based upon the latest infection figures. For most of the year, Dubuque’s numbers were too high.
Instead, the congregation has held weekly services over Zoom, the popular videoconferencing app. St. John’s was an early adopter of the platform, hosting worship, adult education and coffee hour.
The congregation has proven resilient, but the experience has been challenging.
“We are not, as we’ve been trying to pretend for so long, just bodies that can do everything digitally,” Goodrich said. “Face-to-face community is really important.”
Since public health officials reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in March 2020, more than 12,500 people in the county have been infected and there have been nearly 200 related deaths. Across the U.S., those totals stand at nearly 29 million cases and more than 530,000 deaths.
A rash of closures of businesses and institutions immediately followed the pandemic’s arrival. Safety protocols were developed and modified in anticipation of a swift restart to the economy.
“I thought by Easter (2020), by spring, we’ll be through this,” said nurse Jan Pacholke, house supervisor at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque. “And as the year went on, it kept stretching out and stretching out.”
In her 52 years in the field, she cannot recall dealing with any pathogen rivaling the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The virus’s impacts on people vary widely, she said, at times baffling the medical community.
But it is important to hold fast to hope, Pacholke said.
“For a while there, I think it was hard to have hope,” she said.
Public health officials see a way out if a critical mass of people receives the COVID-19 vaccine. Three manufacturers have been authorized to distribute vaccines, and more are under development.
Robin Scalise, Finley’s vice president of operations, has coordinated the hospital’s planning and response. Currently, staff members are assisting with the vaccination of community members.
More than 625,000 people have received at least one vaccination dose in Iowa.
“There will be a point where people at the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) make the declaration that there are so few cases that it’s safe to go back to what we all see as our normal lives, but we’re not there yet,” Scalise said.
Goodrich expects that the congregation’s return to normality will occur slowly.
It is a mindset held by some, who are still mulling over the question of when they will feel safe enough to return to their pre-pandemic lives.
WORKING IT OUT
For much of the pandemic, Adna Jeik-Betwell could not decide whether to let her nephew return to school.
Meldon Jeik had attended classes virtually since the Dubuque Community School District spring semester was cut short last year.
The 15-year-old continued to do so during the fall term when classes were offered in person on alternating days of the week.
“I was afraid if (he) would get together with friends, (he) would get exposed,” she said.
Betwell, 38, hails from Majuro, the capital city of the Marshall Islands. She moved to Dubuque 20 years ago and lives with her husband, niece, two children and Jeik.
Dubuque’s Marshallese community was disproportionally impacted by COVID-19, with at least eight deaths occurring within the first five months of the pandemic. At the time, a total of 31 people had died of COVID-19 in Dubuque County.
Sometimes Jeik, who is a freshman at Hempstead High School, did not submit his homework, either because he forgot or because he did not understand the subjects.
His friend Lorenzo Joe, also 15 and a Hempstead freshman, struggled, too, often stumped when he attempted to follow class instructions delivered remotely through video.
“I’m still not really used to it,” Joe said. “Face-to-face, they show you how to do it.”
Betwell is a family navigator for Child Health Specialty Clinics, and for most of the pandemic, she has worked at home. When the teens attended classes online, Betwell sometimes lacked the time to assist them.
Both teens avoid leaving their homes, even outside of school.
Jeik transitioned in January to the hybrid school model. Then in mid-February when the district began to offer face-to-face instruction five days per week, both decided to return despite their lingering concerns of infection.
“Wearing a mask makes me feel safe,” Jeik said. “Wearing long pants and long sleeves.”
Betwell said as long as Jeik feels comfortable, she will, too.
THE SHOW MUST GO ON(LINE)
Chrissy Bartels has not performed inside a theater for more than a year.
Losing the chance to orate before a live audience has been “devastating” for the 42-year-old thespian, who is an actor, voiceover artist, director and filmmaker.
But restrictions on mass gatherings compelled the New York City-turned-Benton, Wis., resident to redirect her energy.
She dove into the internet.
“I’m kind of a survivor. I lived through Sept. 11. I came here,” Bartels said. “I take whatever is handed to me, and I reshape it and turn it into some other creative art.”
Last March, she had to cancel plans to tour in a one-woman show in which she stars and that she produced. Bartels and the playwright turned it into a web series.
They also crafted a second version of the production, called the “Stupider Economy,” which can be livestreamed online.
“It’s a pandemic baby,” Bartels said.
She has developed her podcast and YouTube channel, “Make a Living Acting Anywhere,” which took on a new meaning after performance spaces shuttered and remained closed throughout 2020.
Bartels self-published a book of the same name, too.
For most of the pandemic, she felt safe. She already contracted the coronavirus, but Bartels fears unknowingly spreading it.
She is waiting to return to the stage until venues can open without capacity limits.
“Live performance for people who do it is like the body and soul of life,” she said.
What is one of the first things Bartels hopes to do? Stand-up comedy.
It will be her first go at it.
“I’ve got probably seven pages worth of stand-up material,” she said.
WAITING FOR THE MOMENT
They held a small private burial in St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg, Wis.
But Ethel Doyle’s family awaits the day they can celebrate her life together.
“It’s just that there is no closure,” said her daughter Sheila Hocking, 64. “It sort of feels like she is still alive.”
Doyle, 92, died from COVID-19 in November with her son and grandson at her side and Hocking outside her bedroom window.
She had contracted the coronavirus at the Dubuque nursing home where she resided the previous five years.
Nursing homes have absorbed the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, where residents generally are elderly and have pre-existing health conditions — risk factors for developing complications following infection.
Slightly more than 3% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Iowa nursing homes, but long-term-care residents comprise about 40% of the state’s deaths. To date, the count stands at about 2,200.
To prevent outbreaks, facilities locked down in March 2020, limiting face-to-face meetings. Later in the year, residents could visit through facility windows, and eventually, at the bedside in exceptional cases, such as the end of life.
Doyle’s family feels the pain of loss but views the facility fondly. It was a gathering space for her seven children.
“I actually got reacquainted with my siblings through Mom being there,” Hocking said.
On weekends, she brought her mother a freshly baked cookie and fetched her a cup of coffee. Cookies were a treat that Doyle lacked growing up during the Great Depression.
She would take a bite, smile and hold it aloft.
“I love a good cookie and a cup of coffee,” Doyle said.
Doyle was born in Epworth, Iowa, and studied education and mathematics at the then-Clarke College. She obtained her first teaching job at Scales Mound High School in Illinois.
Doyle jogged to school each morning, prompting the school board to call a special meeting, during which they threatened her with dismissal if she did not stop.
Her morning route took her past A.F. “Bub” Doyle’s feed store. She caught his eye. They talked. Bub asked her out to a Badger basketball game in Madison, Wis. They married in 1950.
Sports occupied a prominent position in the Doyle household. Several of the siblings played basketball. When they watched games, the children were instructed to follow a team and track statistics.
After dinner, the boys played basketball in the hallway, where a hoop hung over a door. Ethel taught them to play defense.
“Hands up!” she said. “Hands up!”
The family lived in Scales Mound until 1975, then moved to Shullsburg. Ethel taught mathematics in the local school district from 1986 to 2001.
She nursed Bub after he was diagnosed with cancer in 1988. He died the following year.
One of the greatest tragedies of the pandemic was the separation of the elderly from their families, said Dubuque resident Michael Doyle, 51, the youngest sibling.
Since the shutdowns through the day of Ethel’s death, he was unable to feed her as he normally would do during his visits.
The family intends to hold a memorial service with friends and extended relatives once things are safe. Perhaps it will be this summer or fall; the COVID-19 vaccine offers a glimmer of hope.
But Michael is unsure.
“I think it’s more than that,” he said. “I think this is going to be a little bit longer before we get back to what is considered the new normal.”