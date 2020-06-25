With Dubuque police fielding five times as many fireworks-related calls this June as last, officials are reminding residents that while fireworks can be purchased locally, most cannot be used within the city limits.
Additional officers now are assigned to address fireworks complaints in response to the increased numbers, according to police.
“Novelty fireworks” — such party poppers, snappers, snakes and some sparklers — can be used within the city, according to a press release.
However, permitted fireworks cannot have more than 0.25 grams of explosive mixtures and must have packaging that states they are “not subject to D.O.T hazardous materials regulations.”
Any violation of the city’s ordinance can result in a misdemeanor charge and fines of $250 or more. Residents who want to report illegal fireworks usage can call the non-emergency dispatch number at 563-589-4415.
Dubuque police recorded 221 fireworks-related calls for service from June 1 to Wednesday this year. That compares to 42 calls for service received during the same period last year.
No injuries have been reported and two citations have been issued this year.