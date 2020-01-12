Area Iowa lawmakers say one tax measure will generate a great deal of discussion in the upcoming legislative session.
The Legislature begins its 2020 session on
Monday, Jan. 13.
Prominent proposals from years past — such as funding children’s mental health services, outdoor recreation and natural resource protection, and workforce development — also are on the table once again.
The two major party caucuses met in Des Moines late last year to compile their prospective list of priorities for the 2020 session.
Given that the Republican Party holds the majority in the Iowa Senate and Iowa House of Representatives, as well as holding the governor’s seat, its priorities are almost certain to drive session activity.
Sales tax
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, which leads all tax matters in its chamber. He said the party is looking at an expected sales tax increase to fund new services.
“We talked about the possibility of raising the sales tax by a penny and how we would handle that,” he said.
The increase would raise the state sales tax from 6 to 7 cents on the dollar. Such a boost would equate to about $530 million in extra sales tax revenue.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said proposing a sales tax increase isn’t new.
“There are a couple of proposals going around, which have been around for years,” she said.
But if that increase is approved, 3/8 of a cent of the increase is already spoken for. That equates to $200 million.
“There are a lot of moving pieces in that decision-making process because, according to the Constitution, whenever you increase the sales tax, the first three-eighths (of a cent) goes to this outdoor recreation and natural resources fund,” Hein said.
In a 2010 statewide referendum, 63% of voters authorized the Legislature to create and fund Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy, or IWILL, trust, to be used for a wide range of environmental, conservation, natural resources protection and outdoor recreation programs.
That leaves 5/8 of a cent of the potential increase available for other uses.
Balancing act
Republicans said that if a sales tax increase is approved, taxes are going to be cut elsewhere to make the move revenue neutral.
“My caucus is not going to support an increase in tax without looking for some off-incentives,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
In some cases, programs might just shift — for example, the Resources Enhancement and Protection grant program.
REAP has covered natural resource projects across the state for 30 years. But it sunsets in 2021, so lawmakers could consider extending it, or if a sales tax increase is approved, they could put the program under IWILL. Hein said the latter is likely.
Although it is authorized at $20 million, the Legislature usually funds REAP at about $12 million per year. If it is moved under IWILL, that is $12 million annually that would be covered by the sales tax increase rather than the state’s general fund.
Hein said a 2018 bill that set up $280 million for water-quality improvements over 12 years also included language saying it self-destructs upon IWILL’s funding, so that will need to be rolled into the increased sales tax revenue. That would take it out of the state’s general fund budget as well.
People are looking for other opportunities.
“I don’t see it happening without almost being tax neutral,” Hein said. “We can achieve a lot of that, but I don’t know if we’ll get it to that.”
Lundgren said her constituents are strongly behind the trust.
“I just recently did a survey through my newsletter subscribers, and funding that trust fund was top priority for them,” she said.
If the sales tax is increased the full penny, then five-eighths — another $330 million in revenue — would be available.
“If we raise (sales tax) more than three-eighths of a cent, where does that go?” Hein asked. “I am leaning toward funding the mental health to get that off the back of property owners. But a lot of people will have to get comfortable with some of those ideas before we can move forward.”
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, of Anamosa and a longtime Republican who switched to the Democratic Party in April, has been a vocal proponent of funding IWILL and mental health funding for years. He approves of the plan to cut property taxes in favor of the increase in sales tax.
“That’s a good way to proceed, and in visiting with county boards of supervisors in Jackson and Jones counties, they are very interested in those possibilities, as well,” he said.
However, Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum said it would be great to relieve property taxpayers, but that means a loss of revenue for some programs, even with a sales tax increase.
For example, if the $530 million generated by the increase is balanced by $530 million in reduced revenues via property taxes, but the $200 million for IWILL outpaces the amount cut from general-fund expenses by moving programs such as REAP, less funding will be available for programs that don’t fall under the IWILL umbrella.
“If you do that, that means we’re cutting budgets to education or public safety and more,” she said. “If you’re taking money out of the checking account to pay for this, we’ll continue to see cuts in services.”
Mental health
Most area lawmakers named the long-promised funding of a mental health system for children and an expansion of funding for mental health in general as high priorities.
Lundgren said children’s mental health, in particular, was a top priority for her this year.
“It’s a very small percent of students in the overall count, but they take the most amount of money and time,” she said.
Lundgren would like to return to some solutions that have been presented in recent years.
“One of them has been the possibility of telehealth in the school districts — where kids could get to their psychiatrist or psychologist at the school without them having to physically come, to be less disruptive,” she said. “The pushback was from parents, who want to have a hand in their children’s care.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said he would rather have a mental health professional in each school.
“The childhood mental health system should be built around delivering care in the schools because that’s where the kids are and that’s where many of the needs are first identified,” he said. “We need someone with mental health training and a social worker in every school every day. That doesn’t mean it needs to be a full-time person in each school.”
Isenhart said he previously recommended reallocating some of the sales tax revenue meant for school infrastructure that now is being used to alleviate property taxes. The extension of the one-cent Securing an Advanced Vision for Education that passed in 2019 came with property tax relief that would begin in 2021. Isenhart would give school districts the authority to keep some of that property tax in order to instead use that money to fund mental health in schools.
In general, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said her caucus is brainstorming funding sources other than the uncertain sales tax hike. She said the regional mental health bodies set up by the state have said sufficiently serving their population would cost $24 million.
“That’s what it will require to have services to satisfy the needs of Iowans,” she said. “Democrats are working on some creative funding source, but again it will take the majority having the political will to do this.”
Education funding
In 2019, the Legislature passed a 2.3% increase in per-pupil funding for public education. That resulted in about $90 million in new revenue for the system.
It was up from the 1.9% requested by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and less than the 3% proposed by the Democratic minority.
Increases to public education are a big debate every year in Des Moines, and area lawmakers don’t expect that to change.
“I’m going to guess it’s going to be similar to what it was a year ago,” Hein said of the increase that likely will be passed this year.
Lundgren said there would be no way to know what an increase would look like until lawmakers have a clearer view of the state’s financial picture and needs.
McKean said he is hopeful that with the state’s “slightly more positive” economic standing, lawmakers can be more generous with its allowable growth in 2020.
“When you look at what that’s been in the last 10 years, it’s been 1.7%,” he said. “Talking to superintendents — the four or five around (his legislative) district — their fixed costs outweigh that. That 1.7% is gone in a jiffy, and they’re having to do more with less. They’re falling behind in many respects.”
James said she would propose a more specific way to raise some funds for schools, focused on giving schools more money for certain demographics.
“I have been working on legislation that would change the way we handle weighting,” she said. “Currently, we weight children who are (English as a second language) learners differently than children who aren’t. We would see this for people who are high risk or on free or reduced lunch.”
James said that would deliver $5 million more each year over a three-year period to help children living in poverty — so, $5 million in year one, then $10 million, then $15 million.
Child care
Hein tied workforce development to the cost or availability of child care opportunities in Iowa as well.
“I support any time someone wants to stay home with their kids,” he said. “But sometimes they want to be in the workforce but can’t afford to be.”
James, too, prioritized the problem.
“We need to expand the Childcare Dependent Tax Credit,” she said. “The average family gets about $300 of the tax credits. But for the average Iowan family, that covers two to three weeks of child care.”
Jochum said increasing the eligibility for child dependent and early childhood tax credit originally was in a tax proposal passed in 2019, but it was pulled out. She said Iowa Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, then the chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, assured her at the time that it would be taken up again this year.
But given Feenstra’s primary run against Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King, he has been replaced as the committee’s chairman by Iowa Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel.
“We have not increased the eligibility for that for at least a decade,” Jochum said. “It’s capped for a family at $45,000 income. We should at least bump it up to the state median income.”
Once again, it’s personal
Beyond throwing their weight behind party priorities, the area’s lawmakers have personal projects they want to either pick up or start once the session begins.
“It’s interesting, when we file bills as individual representatives or on behalf of our constituents, we don’t really know what people are working on,” Lundgren said. “We’ll see what comes out the first couple weeks of session.”
Isenhart
“It’s been 10 years now since we’ve had a state climate work group. We have a bill in there about forming a state advisory group. God knows we have enough climate scientists who have written letters to us in the last 11 years.”
James
“I’ve been spending quite a bit of time with residents living in mobile home parks. We all know the Table Mound (mobile home parks just outside of Dubuque have) been purchased by an out-of-state corporation. This corporation is exploiting our people with unheard-of rent increases and other price gouging. I am working on a bill with some lawmakers in agreement. I would love to see rent stabilization happen, capping the rent an owner can charge for a year lease.”
Jochum
“I met with (the East Central Intergovernmental Association and City of Dubuque Housing Department) a year ago, and we discussed land banks. It is a tool being used in Indiana and a few other states with some success. It provides cities with the ability to acquire housing or land that is abandoned or on which back taxes are owed, forgive those taxes for development. We have to pass the opening legislation to allow that.”
Koelker
“Currently we don’t invest a lot of money in our state for tourism. We’re 43rd in the nation for marketing our tourism. Tourism doesn’t have its own line item right now. ... The day we’re not inviting people to our state to experience our opportunities is the day we give up.”
Lundgren
“We will do possibly some licensing reform, as I was moved to the State Government committee from Economic Growth and Veterans Affairs. How do we get rid of some barriers for people trying to work in our state, whether that’s reciprocity if they’re a practicing nurse or teacher trained in another state or something else?”
McKean
“Thanks to (the) Citizens United (campaign finance ruling), there are real difficulties in putting a lid on spending. But the courts have found you can limit individual donations. Iowa is one of just seven states which has no limits on individual contributions or party contributions. Another possibility is to set up a program in the state to encourage and help facilitate candidates to have voluntary spending limits.”
Neither Iowa Rep. Ann Osmundson, R-Volga, nor Iowa Sens. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, or Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, responded to repeated requests for comment for this story.