The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Eric Joel, 23, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Joel did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 11, 2020.
- Vanessa M. Walls, 38, of Sun Prairie, Wis., was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., on a charge of second-degree theft.
- Brian R. Bushman, 51, of 2634 Pinard St., reported the theft of $715 between 2:40 and 3:25 p.m. Monday from his residence.