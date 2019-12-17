Lafayette County supervisors recently unanimously approved a three-year contract with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, representing county sheriff’s department deputies.
“In order to retain officers, the county has to start upping the pay,” said District 6 Supervisor Tony Ruesga, of Darlington, who has been in law enforcement since 2000 with the Darlington Police Department, during his last county board meeting, as he will become the Cross Plains police chief next month. “I can’t stress this enough. It is the right thing to do and the responsible thing to do.”
Under the agreement, 25 deputies will receive a $1-per-hour pay increase in 2020 and 4% increases in 2021 and 2022.
Former Lafayette County Sheriff Scott Pedley, now a county supervisor representing District 15, said the county still is $2 to $3 per hour below other area law enforcement agencies, but this contract would help bridge some of that gap.
County board Chairman Jack Sauer said he intended to argue against the new contract because nonrepresented county employees received a 2% pay increase next year, compared to the 4% that deputies will get starting in 2021. But he changed his mind after hearing the comments in favor of the agreement, saying he would have to trust the committee that negotiated the three-year deal.