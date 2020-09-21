Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight developments in Dubuque, Iowa, and Galena, Ill.
A new coffee shop nestled within a busy medical facility is gaining a loyal following in spite of some difficult circumstances.
Beaker’s Coffee opened this summer within the same building that houses Crescent Community Health Center, 1690 Elm St.
Owner Paul Judy said the café serves lattes, cappuccinos, americanos and a variety of other coffee beverages. It also offers smoothies and a limited menu with bakery items.
“I’ve always had a love for coffee,” Judy said. “I wanted to make sure what we had here was top quality.”
To meet this standard, Judy teamed up with Wayfarer Coffee, a recently launched Dubuque roaster.
Judy acknowledged that COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into his plans in more ways than one.
The pandemic forced him to push his opening date from March to June. It continues to eat into his customer base, which now consists mostly of health center employees.
Judy emphasized that the building is open to the public, but anyone entering is subject to COVID-19 screening measures, including a temperature check. This has kept many neighborhood residents at bay for now, but Judy is confident that will change.
“In the future, I hope more people from the neighborhood will walk over, get a cup of coffee or something to eat and go on their way,” he said.
Crescent Community Health Center moved to its location at 1690 Elm St. in late 2019.
Beaker’s Coffee occupies a space on the second floor of that building, which also houses Infocus Pharmacy Services and a therapy provider.
CEO Gary Collins said the coffee shop has been a popular addition for employees and patients in the building.
“(Judy) has been dedicated to working with the tenants, working with the public and putting out a good product,” Collins said.
Beaker’s Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. It can be reached at 563-239-9218.
Judy also encourages residents to utilize the business’s curbside-pickup option. He noted that orders can be placed ahead of time using a phone app.
BANK TURNS 25
A locally owned community bank is celebrating a quarter-century of providing services in Galena.
First Community Bank of Galena opened its doors in 1995. It now operates at 101 Exchange St. and employs 30 workers.
First Community Bank of Galena is part of Apple River State Bank, which is the last locally owned bank chartered in Jo Daviess County. CEO Joel Holland believes this is an important distinction.
“Our decision-making is local and we can respond quicker when we see a need in the community,” Holland said. “We really look at that as being a positive.”
A steadfast belief in independent and locally owned banks is precisely what brought First Community Bank of Galena to the city.
Just prior to its opening, a pair of successful banks serving Galena had been acquired by large, multi-bank holding companies.
Bill Wubben, president of Apple River State Bank, recognized the need for community banks and worked with the leader of another local bank, Rick Weis, to open First Community Bank of Galena.
The bank was initially located at 9816 U.S. 20. In 2009, crews built a new building at 101 Exchange St., near the corner of U.S. 20 and Franklin St.
Twenty-five years after the bank opened, Holland believes its success is well earned.
“The biggest thing is we are always taking care of our customers and the communities we live in,” he said.
The bank can be reached at 815-777-6300.
FIRM EARNS RECOGNITION
A Dubuque-based accounting business earned multiple accolades in an annual report that identifies the nation’s top firms.
INSIDE Public Accounting recently identified Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. as the fifth fastest-growing firm in the country, based on an analysis that focused solely on organic growth. A separate ranking was produced for those that expanded via merger and acquisition.
Meanwhile, Honkamp Krueger was also named a “Best of the Best” firm, a distinction based on performance in management, growth and strategic vision.
INSIDE Public Accounting has been releasing annual rankings for 30 years and many in the industry keep a close eye on the results.
Honkamp Krueger CEO Greg Burbach believes the firm’s inclusion makes a positive statement.
“I think it sends the message that we’re progressive, we have great relationships with our clients and we have some of the best people in the industry working for us,” Burbach said.
The origins of the firm date back to 1947. In 1985, the name of the firm was changed to Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., reflecting the names of Arnie Honkamp and Al Krueger.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. now employs 250 people overall, with approximately 150 of those workers based in Dubuque.