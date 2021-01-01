DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A popular Dyersville restaurant announced today that its temporary closure would be permanent.
Country Junction announced the move on its Facebook page this morning, citing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Nov. 24, the restaurant had announced an indefinite closure due to COVID-19.
"It is with deep regret that, after exploring all options, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close the Country Junction restaurant and sell or lease it as a commercial property," stated today's announcement, in part.
Efforts to reach owners Dave and Rosie Buccheit for comment were not successful.
Country Junction was established in 1990 and has been visited by presidential candidates, sports stars and national newspeople, the post stated. The original barn structure has remained intact for the restaurant's entire time in business.
The post concluded with thanks to diners over the years and to expect information on final gift shop sales and the commercial property listing soon.
By mid-afternoon today, the post already had been shared more than 300 times and garnered more than 100 comments from former diners saddened by the news.