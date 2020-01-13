DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dyersville man accused of pointing a gun at two people in a diner after he was asked to leave recently pleaded not guilty to his charges.
Brian M. Wells, 58, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count each of carrying weapons and public intoxication.
Court documents state that Wells was extremely intoxicated when he was asked to leave Joe’s 2nd St. Diner in Dyersville on Dec. 21. He got into a scuffle with diner owner Joseph G. Menge.
Diner employee Kelsey A. Roddick, 24, approached to try to help.
“Wells then grabbed a loaded, .22-caliber Beretta pistol off of his person and pointed it at Menge’s chest and head area,” court documents state. “Roddick was standing directly behind Menge in the line of fire, placing them both in fear.
“Menge then managed to wrestle the gun out of Wells’ hands.”
Police reported that the gun had a round in the chamber and that the safety was off.
Wells’ next court hearing is set for Jan. 27.