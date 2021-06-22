The following notable actions were taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
JFK sidewalks
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to postpone the preliminary approval and public hearing for a proposed project to construct sidewalks on a portion of John F. Kennedy Road. Additionally, Council members also voted to allow the city to apply for a $190,000 federal grant from the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program.
Background: Council members recently revived the project to construct sidewalks on both sides of JFK, from the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road. The project has previously failed three times to gain City Council approval, most recently in 2018. Residents living along JFK have consistently spoken against the project, which would require each property owner to pay for the portion of sidewalk built on their land.
A public hearing on the project was scheduled to be held on July 6. However, city staff recommended the council postpone approval of the project in order to give staff time to apply for a grant, which could offset some of the sidewalk installation costs for residents.
What’s next: The project is currently projected to cost $323,262. City staff previously stated that if the grant is pursued, additional engineering costs will bring the project up to $400,000. Due to a prolonged grant review process, city staff also now project that the project will not be able to be let out for bid until February.
Speed limit reduction
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to reduce the speed limit for a portion of Seippel Road, from U.S. 20 to Old Highway Road, from 45 mph to 35 mph.
Background: City staff have recently received a number of complaints from residents living on Seippel Road regarding an increase in traffic speed since the completion of the Southwest Arterial.
City engineering staff later determined that the speed limit on the portion of Seippel Road should be reduced to improve safety.
What’s next: To coincide with the changing of the speed limit, a temporary “speed shield” will be set up on Seippel Road — electronic signage indicating when a driver is surpassing the speed limit. The remaining northern portion of Seippel Road will maintain its speed limit of 35 mph.
Dubuque City Council meetings
Action: Dubuque City Council voted, 7-0, to approve the recommendations from city staff to allow for in-person City Council meetings, starting July 6.
Background: Throughout the pandemic, the Dubuque City Council has held its regular meetings through online conferencing. Now looking to return to in-person meetings, the city will adopt a hybrid meeting arrangement that will allow for council members to meet in person, while still allowing residents to attend by tuning in online.
What’s next: The most recently revised plan from the city will now permit residents to physically attend the in-person meetings. City staff will guide any attendees to a designated seat in order to maintain social distancing. City Council members will be allowed to sit in their regular seats on the council dais.
A maximum of 16 public attendees will be allowed for each meeting.