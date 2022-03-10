MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The sale of a former Maquoketa hospital has been finalized, but few details are available about the purchaser.
A press release from Jackson County Regional Health Center this week states that as of March 1, the hospital’s Board of Trustees closed on the sale of the former hospital facility located at 700 W. Grove St. In January, board members voted to approve a purchase agreement and an offer of $500,000 for the former hospital and 12 acres, although they did not know the name of the buyer, which was forming a legal entity at that time.
This week’s press release indicates that the buyers are “a newly formed LLC named Grove Street Realty Holdings LLC.”
It also notes that a representative speaking on behalf of the buyers told the Board of Trustees that “the new owners have interest in a community-based project that could involve housing, retail, office and other type of use” on the former hospital site.
In response to a request for comment from Grove Street Realty Holdings, Jackson County Regional Health Center President Curt Coleman wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the group’s representative said they “do not wish to have (Coleman) release any information about them at this time.”
Online property records do not yet reflect the sale of the property, and a company by the name of Grove Street Realty Holdings is not listed in the Iowa Business Entity Search. City of Maquoketa officials told the TH that they do not know any other information about the company.