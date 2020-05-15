Dubuque Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday, May 16, with new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in place.
The market will keep its usual hours: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Officials will require everyone who visits the market — including both vendors and customers — to wear a mask. Vendors also must wear gloves.
There will be no food available for on-site consumption.
Anyone age 65 or older and with a compromised immune system is asked to pre-order and work with a vendor for contactless pickup or delivery.
The market entrances will be limited to the intersections of West 10th and Iowa streets and of West 13th and Iowa streets and possibly one other location. There will be signs at each entrance detailing social-distancing requirements.
Market workers will stagger the entry of attendees, and officials will work out a capacity depending on the number of vendors present.
Officials also ask that attendees come on their own and not bring family members or pets, and to sanitize their hands once they arrive at the market.
Portable handwashing stations will be set up, and signs indicating guidelines and precautions posted, according to organizers.
Attendees will be able to pay with cash and use Market Money tokens, but officials encourage shoppers to order in advance through an online directory posted at dubuquefarmersmarket.org.
Officials ask attendees to make a shopping list to minimize browsing time.