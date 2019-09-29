SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior H.S. Theatre Department Drive, 11 a.m., Dubuque Senior High School, 1800 Clarke Drive. Test drive a new Ford and a $20 donation will go to the Senior High School Theatre Department, up to a total of $6,000.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lux Club.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge (dining room); 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge.
Twisted Stitchers, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Join us for a monthly social textile crafting group. Bring a knitting/sewing/crochet/cross-stitch project to work on.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge (dining room); 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Asbury Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Fresh grilled hamburgers. Add your own toppings. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 ages 10 and younger. Proceeds to benefit Mud Puppies Baseball.
Friday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
St. Luke’s Hosts Blessing of the Pets, 10 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., front steps. Pets are to be brought on a leash, in a cage or container. A blessing service will recognize love, care and concern for our animals. Everyone invited to gather at the steps. Rain or shine event.
50th Anniversary Banquet for the Dubuque Association of the Blind, 11 a.m., Tri-State Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 11 a.m.-noon is social hour with Lou Oswald entertaining, followed by a catered chicken and ham dinner at noon. There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and silent auction.
Diamond Anniversary of the James Kennedy Public Library, noon, James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. Join us as we celebrate our 60th anniversary with an afternoon of events, crafts, games, special visitors and refreshments for all ages. Detailed schedule is available on the library’s website.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Beau Timmerman at PromiseLand Winery, 2 p.m., 39053 Great River Road, south of Guttenberg, Iowa. Playing from 2-5 p.m.
Al Ronek, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, Port of Dubuque.
Andy Pratt Solo Jazz, 5 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. Let’s give up a warm Flatted Fifth welcome to the Chicago Jazz guitarist known for his storytelling lyrics. Showtime 5-8 p.m.
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, Locust St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Friday
Ron Lubbers Singing, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Ron sings dance and song requests. Singing Elvis, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, George Strait, Alan Jackson and many more.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100. Live in Stone Cliff Winery’s tasting room.
Caitlyn Wolf Band Live at Dimensional Brewing Company, 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, Locust St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 8 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th on Iowa St. Open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon through October. To receive updates and more, fans may “like” the DFM page on Facebook.
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn Live Music Event, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100. Live in Stone Cliff Winery’s tasting room.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Presents: Rhapsody, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Premiere of Refractions by local composer Adam O’Dell and principal pianist Joshua Russell is featured in two of the most loved pieces for piano and orchestra.
Cool Acoustic Tunes, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Saturday
St. Luke’s Saturday Tiffany Windows Tours, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free Saturday morning tours of St. Luke’s collection of over 100 Tiffany glass windows. Donations accepted for future window restorations.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Practice reading in a fun and encouraging environment. Running weekly this school year, iRead matches high school volunteers with elementary students for reading practice. Pre-registration required.
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-5.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-5.
Lego Explorers, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. With new themes each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo blocks. September theme: Ancient Egypt. Ages kindergarten and up.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-5.
Author Kurt Hanson Event, 6:30 p.m., Park Farm Winery, 15159 Thielen Road, Durango, Iowa. The author will read from his new novel “Gathered” and sign copies. Cash bar and food available.
Wednesday
Duct Tape DIY, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Join us monthly to make a new, fun and usable item out of duct tape.
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-5.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-5.
Petrifying Perlers, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. Ages kindergarten and up.
Friday
Story Time on the Bus, 10 a.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W 11th St. All are welcome aboard a real bus parked outside the library for a story time filled with songs, stories and movement activities, with a short bus ride to follow. Registration required. Ages 3-6.
Butterfly Feeder Craft, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn about the importance of pollinators and make a butterfly feeder to take home. Grades 1-5.
Ag Careers and You, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Do you know the many career opportunities that are available to you no matter your interest area? Join us for an interactive, hands-on exploration of the many careers out there. Grades 6 and up.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Walking tours take place every Saturday through October at 10 a.m. and noon. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Our meetings allow you to practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city or even get a new job. Guests welcome.
Friday
Adulting 101: Self-Care w/ Riverview Center, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Many of us don’t learn certain life skills until we have to, and usually due to something going wrong. Join DCLD and Riverview Center to learn effective self-care. Ages 16 and up.
LIFESTYLE
Monday
Adulting 101: Self-Care w/ Riverview Center, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Many of us don’t learn certain life skills until we have to, and usually due to something going wrong. Join DCLD and Riverview Center to learn effective self-care. Ages 16 and up.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Tuesday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required as the class is limited to 12 participants.
Thursday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Ave E., Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. There is a $35 fee. Registration required. Offered through a partnership with the Iowa State Extension.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Monday
Blood Drive at First English Lutheran Church, 3 p.m., 215 W. Pine St., Platteville, Wis. Drive runs from 3-6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Call Nancy at 608-348-8655 for an appointment or schedule online.
Tuesday
Gamma Phi Delta/University of Dubuque Blood Drive, 11 a.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Drive runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, contact Czerina Quillao at 815-616-2345.
Holiday Inn/Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive, 4 p.m., 450 Main St. Drive will run from 4-7 p.m. in the Clarion Room at the hotel. Call Erica at 563-321-9613 to donate.
Wednesday
Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA Blood Drive, 10 a.m., 35 N. Booth St. Drive runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, contact Erica Barker at 563-321-9613 or email ebarker@mvrbc.org.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Asbury Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, #10. Enjoy fresh, grilled hamburgers (plus toppings), fries, baked beans, salad bar and dessert. $9 for adults, $5 for kids 10 and under. Proceeds benefit Mud Puppies baseball. Call 563-543-3159.
Dyersville Farmers Market, Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE. Held from 2-5:30 p.m. in the Commercial Club Park Pavillion. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Friday
Campout with Tri-State Sams, Sunshine Inn, 4th St. and Central Avenue. Details: 563-580-5899.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Holy Ghost Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m. and regular games begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Trivia for Dorks at Dimensional Brewing Company, 7 p.m., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo begins at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Bingo, Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, 1st and Locust streets, on second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Dubuque County Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Avenue. Darlene Bowers & adopted daughters traveled to their homeland of Korea visiting palaces, festivities and way of life in Seoul. They experienced modern life mingled with ancient tradition and beliefs.
Friday
St. Luke’s United Methodist Women’s Annual Fall Rummage Sale, 8 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Runs from 8-11:30 a.m., with a $3 bag sale from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. New fall craft items and decor also for sale. All proceeds go to our mission work both locally and elsewhere.
Saturday
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Join us for a monthly game after the library closes. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5 p.m. Ages 18 and up.