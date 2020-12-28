CUBA CITY, Wis. -- Clothing donations no longer are being accepted for Cuba City families that were displaced by a fire last week because the outpouring of support has been so big already.
A fire in an upstairs bedroom at Willowbrook Glen Apartments, 420 E. Kelly St., at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday destroyed two units and left eight families displaced. No injuries were reported.
In the wake of the blaze, the city started accepting clothing donations for the families.
The Cuba City Police Department announced this morning that no more donations will be accepted, as "the support has been overwhelming."
"The Council Room at City Hall had been full twice, and we are running out of room," states the announcement. "The families will be going through the items again today, and any remaining will be donated to Family Advocates and the Dubuque homeless shelter. Thanks again for being such an amazing community!"