Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: French toast sticks with yogurt or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, potato triangle and apple juice.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or ham and cheese sandwich, spinach salad and peaches.
Wednesday: Cheese quesadilla or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, cucumber slices and orange wedges.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or turkey and cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables and fruit mix.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese with Goldfish crackers or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Chicken fajitas with salsa or hamburger on a bun, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Tuesday: French-bread pizza or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or meatball marinara sub sandwich, peas with carrots and strawberries.
Thursday: Pork roast with gravy or hot turkey and cheese croissant sandwich, mashed potatoes and melon.
Friday: Chicken enchilada or mini corn dogs, broccoli and mandarin oranges.
Dubuque Public High Schools
Monday: Nachos grande or mini corn dogs, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Tuesday: Meatball marinara sub sandwich or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or hot ham and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and strawberries.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed peas and melon.
Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich or pork tenderloin sandwich, sweet potato cross trax and mandarin oranges.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll or hot dog on a bun, mashed potatoes and orange wedges.
Wednesday: Ham and cheese wrap or sausage pizza, Sun Chips and apple wedges.
Thursday: Walking taco or chicken fajitas, fresh greens and orange wedges.
Friday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or nachos with cheese and salsa, peas and mandarin oranges.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Salisbury steak with roll, mashed potatoes and apricots.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans and cinnamon apples.
Wednesday: Fish sticks with macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables and blueberries.
Thursday: Chicken strips, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Nachos supreme, fiesta rice and melon.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll, corn and peaches.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich, curly fries, fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken quesadilla, side salad and pineapple.
Thursday: Pepperoni pizza pocket, Sun Chips and fresh orange wedges.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans and strawberries.
Senior Citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Cranberry-dijon chicken, green beans and pears.
Wednesday: Beef chili, baked potato and cookie.
Thursday: Turkey breast with gravy, dressing and fruited gelatin.
Friday: Country-fried steak with gravy, corn and peaches.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and breadstick, lettuce salad and peaches.
Tuesday: Pork roast with gravy, rice pilaf and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Assorted chicken pieces, baked potato and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Liver with onions, green beans and pears.
Friday: Turkey and dressing sandwich, baked beans and pears.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Chicken salad sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Baked chicken, dessert and drink.
Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Lemon-pepper chicken, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, corn and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Cabbage rolls, glazed carrots and mixed fruit.
Friday: Ham salad sandwich, coleslaw and applesauce.