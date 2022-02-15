City of Dubuque officials seek to improve their wastewater treatment center to process more waste into fertilizer and biogas.
Dubuque City Council members recently voted unanimously to begin searching for a consultant to design improvements to the Dubuque Water & Resource Recovery Center’s anaerobic digestion system. The project is expected to cost about $3 million, plus another $275,000 to $350,000 to hire the consultant.
The Water & Resource Recovery Center serves as Dubuque’s wastewater treatment plant.
The city spent $70 million in 2013 to upgrade the center and introduced anaerobic digesters that use bacteria to convert wastewater sewage sludge into fertilizer and biogas. The upgrade saved the city $624,000 per year in operational expenses.
The city also began using the system to charge local industrial companies to additionally process high-strength organic waste produced from their manufacturing processes. Since 2013, the city has generated $1.7 million in revenue from its anaerobic digestion system.
Some of Dubuque’s largest employers take advantage of the service, including Hormel Foods Corp., Simmons Pet Food and Rousselot Inc.
However, the volume of solid waste the center processes has grown each year, and it now struggles to properly store and process all of the solid waste it receives from local industries, center manager William O’Brien said.
The digesters were designed to treat 31,100 pounds of waste per day, which was anticipated to meet city demand until 2030, O’Brien said. In 2021, the center treated an average of 25,000 pounds per day.
“There’s definitely been more demand from our local industries as they have grown,” he said. “They are looking to send more waste here and be able to dispose of it locally.”
The proposed project would expand the center’s solid waste storage capacity and upgrade the digester tanks to allow for better processing of high-strength waste and wastewater sludge. The city also might consider installing grinders to increase the variety of organic food waste it can receive and dispose of.
Local officials said the digesters generate substantial revenue and are an important economic development tool.
“It’s a unique service that we can offer as a city to draw more industry in,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. “I definitely think it is something that we should explore.”
Council Member Susan Farber said the system creates revenue for the city and contributes to its sustainability initiatives, adding that she supports potentially investing in the improvements.
“I would like to get more details on the project, but there is probably room for expansion,” she said.
City staff are expected to recommend a consultant by the end of February. If the project moves forward, O’Brien anticipates construction would begin in 2023 and be completed by the end of that year.