President Donald Trump's re-election campaign announced a planned, 11th-hour stop in Dubuque ahead of election day.
Trump will be at the Dubuque Regional Airport, 10965 Aviation Drive, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. The notice calls the event a Make America Great Again Victory Rally, during which the president will make remarks.
According to the campaign website, doors will open at 10 a.m. Tickets are needed for entrance to the event. The website explains there is a two-ticket maximum per mobile phone number requesting tickets.
The website also includes a COVID-19 liability waiver, included with registration for the event. It states that the registered attendee understands and acknowledges an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19. The attendee must assume all risk of exposure and release the president, campaign or venue of all liability.