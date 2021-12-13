A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a burglary in which gunshots were fired in 2019.
Antonio J. Rodgers, 33, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.
He initially was charged with first-degree burglary but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge. Charges of first-degree robbery and assault while participating in a felony were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
The charges stemmed from a burglary on March 15, 2019, at 2233 Jackson St. Court documents state that Shelby L. Buswell, of that address, reported that she had received an alert from her home security system. She was at the hospital at the time, so she contacted a friend to investigate.
The man and his two teenage sons went to the residence and saw two people inside, documents state. One of the intruders pulled out a gun and fired multiple times when confronted. No one was injured, and the man and his sons fled the residence.
Investigators used surveillance camera footage to identify the burglars as Michael L. Brown, 41, of Dubuque, and Rodgers.
Brown entered an Alford plea to a charge of third-degree burglary in September 2020. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Brown was sentenced to five years of probation, including one year at a residential treatment facility.
Rodgers’ attorney, Scott Nelson, argued at Rodgers’ sentencing hearing that he also should be sentenced to probation.
“Mr. Rodgers has maintained all along that it was the co-defendant, Mr. Brown, who had the weapon and fired the weapon on that night,” Nelson added.
However, Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall argued that Rodgers should be sent to prison be cause a firearm was used in the burglary.
“Frankly, it doesn’t matter which one uses the weapon, and, unsurprisingly, Mr. Rodgers suggests the other man was the shooter,” he said.
Judge Thomas Bitter said he decided the prison sentence would be best due to the serious nature of the crime. He also noted Rodgers will not have a mandatory minimum amount of time to serve.
“You are 33 now. You do have some criminal history,” Bitter said. “You were involved in a burglary with a weapon where a weapon was fired. Those are things that are extremely serious.”
Rodgers said very little during his sentencing, except offering an apology to the court and to the people involved in the incident.