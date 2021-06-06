Dubuque now has a full-time professional representative of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is based in Memphis, Tenn.
Bridget Wallace relocated to Dubuque from Peoria, Ill., to work as the development specialist of central Illinois and Iowa for ALSAC, St. Jude’s fundraising and awareness organization.
“I jumped at the opportunity,” Wallace said about the job.
A well-known St. Jude mantra is “families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live,” according to the hospital’s website.
The hospital did just this for Wallace’s family as she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at 15 months old while living in Shullsburg, Wis.
She was given a 30% chance of survival in 1994.
Now, she’s working with the hospital that provided her free-of-charge treatment that allowed her parents to avoid taking out a second mortgage, she said.
“I want people to know St. Jude is impacting local communities by helping local families who’ve been touched by cancer,” Wallace said. “We need people of Dubuque to learn more and get involved.”
St. Jude has eight affiliate clinics and 35 fundraising offices all over the country.
A Dubuque volunteer who has been a part of St. Jude’s Heroes Team Dubuque for about 12 years is Lou Oswald, a runner who utilizes marathons to raise money for St. Jude.
“We’re bringing Memphis to Dubuque,” he said. “We’re bringing the opportunity to be engaged and get the story out that even you can make a difference.”
Setting up a Facebook and Instagram account for St. Jude’s Heroes Team Dubuque is among top priorities now that Wallace is on board.
“It’s going to help people stay engaged and motivated with no excuses,” Oswald said of the future social media presence.
Formulating a Dubuque fundraising office is also on the to-do list with the goal of increasing community involvement in the lifesaving fundraising efforts, he said.
Judy Price, of Dubuque, donates every month to Oswald’s fundraising for St. Jude and has done so for about three years.
She began donating to the organization about five years ago when she started receiving St. Jude mail while living in California.
“I just thought about those poor little kids who didn’t ask to be in the condition or state they’re in, and the good things St. Jude does for the parents and children to make their lives better,” she said.
Oswald is currently training for the 2021 Chicago Marathon and the St. Jude Memphis Half Marathon. He is about halfway to his goal of raising $8,000 for St. Jude.
“When you’re out there for a run or an event, you hear parents talk about all the help St. Jude has done for their child,” he said. “It brings tears to your eyes but also warms your heart.”