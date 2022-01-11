GALENA, Ill. -- Area residents are invited to experience an upcoming night hike at Casper Bluff Land and Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road.

The free hike, co-hosted by Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation and Casper Creek Natural Cemetery, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Luminaria will light the preserve’s trails leading to the Thunderbird effigy mound, to the Galena Rotary Pavilion and through the natural cemetery.

Several communal bonfires also will be lit to keep hikers warm.

Registration is not necessary, and attendees can come and go at any time during the event.

There is no fee to attend, but donations will be accepted.

