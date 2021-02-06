BELLEVUE, Iowa — A man accused of leading authorities on a chase, then head-butting a paramedic and injuring the then-Bellevue police chief has agreed to a plea deal.
Casey A. Brassfield, 37, of rural Bellevue, pleaded guilty this week in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to counts of interference with official acts inflicting serious injury, assault on persons in certain occupations-intent of injury and operating while under the influence.
If the plea deal is accepted by the judge, a charge of eluding with injury would be dismissed, as would multiple traffic citations.
The plea deal calls for a five-year sentence to be suspended on both the first and second counts, while the third count would have a 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended and credit issued for time already served. Brassfield would be fined $1,250 plus a surcharge, as well as other court costs.
According to a Bellevue Police Department press release and court documents, police were dispatched to Brassfield’s residence at about 5:45 a.m. May 19 for a man “claiming to have been poisoned.” Police found an “extremely agitated” and hallucinating Brassfield in a vehicle, and he eventually sped away southbound, into Bellevue and then onto Iowa 62.
He avoided two sets of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, while traveling at a high rate of speed and being pursued by law enforcement. He eventually stopped near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Jackson County E17, west of Andrew, police said.
They reported that he was taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa for a medical evaluation, but he head-butted paramedic Nin Flagel, and in the ensuing altercation, he elbowed then Bellevue Police Chief Lynn Schwager, breaking at least one rib.
Brassfield’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 26.
If the judge rejects the plea deal agreed to by Brassfield and prosecutors, Brassfield can withdraw his guilty pleas.