BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue police seek the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident Monday evening.
A vehicle heading north on Riverview Street at 6:35 p.m. performed a U-turn to park on the south side of Vine Street, according to police. From 6:37 to 6:39 p.m., the vehicle backs up and travels west, then back east, north and south, in the process striking two vehicles belonging to employees of Richman’s Cafe, 602 S. Riverview St. One of the struck vehicles was parked on the north side of Vine Street and the other on the south side of the street.
At 6:40 p.m., the vehicle stops and the driver appears to get out to inspect the damage. The vehicle then leaves the scene on Riverview Street at 6:42 p.m. Police describe the vehicle as being a pickup truck, possibly green in color.
People are asked to call police at 563-872-4545 or send a message via Facebook at facebook.com/BellevueIA.