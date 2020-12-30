Tuesday night’s winter storm dumped up to 11.5 inches of snow on portions of the tri-state area.
The storm deposited 7.4 inches of snow on Dubuque, according the National Weather Service.
All of Dubuque’s primary and secondary streets have been plowed and had de-icing materials applied, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque Public Works Department.
The release states that 19 large trucks and 11 additional smaller plows are currently working in the city’s residential areas. The release reminds residents that it will take several passes by plows to push snow away from driving lanes. Residents may need to clear their driveway approaches more than once.
Solid waste and recycling collections be held today as scheduled but could arrive later than normal.
The weather service reported snowfall totals ranging from 4 inches in Elkader, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wis., to 11.5 inches in the area of Maquoketa, Iowa.
The Stockton, Ill., area reported 6.6 inches.
The weather service predicts another round of snow arriving Friday, Jan. 1. The New Year’s Day storm could result in an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow in the tri-state area.