MINERAL POINT, Wis. — An outdoor movie night is set to take place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Iowa County Fairgrounds in Mineral Point, with the film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets if they want to view the move outside of their car. However, all are asked to respect social distancing guidelines.
The cost is $20 per car, and concessions will be available. Proceeds will benefit the 2020 Iowa County Fair.
For more information, call 608-553-2196.