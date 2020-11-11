When Geri O’Connor thinks about her older brother Tom Jochum, she remembers playing outside near their home on Windsor Avenue in Dubuque until the street lamps would come on and they were called to go inside.
Another memory that stands out for her was a time when his kids were misbehaving while staying at a hotel. Tom loaded them into the car and showed them a $100 bill he planned to spend on them that day. Rather than spend it, he gave it to a homeless man.
“I think that is the best thing to say about my brother,” said O’Connor, of Urbandale, Iowa. “He handed that over like it was no big deal, and he was always trying to teach his children that they have a lot more than other children.”
Tom, 68, died in Des Moines on Tuesday after battling cancer for several months.
He served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1975 to 1992, representing Dubuque. When he retired, he encouraged his ex-wife, Pam Jochum, to run for the seat, which she won and held for years before moving to represent Dubuque in the Iowa Senate.
In high school, Pam remembers Tom’s family loved politics. When the Watergate scandal first broke, his mom was glued to the TV inside their Dubuque home.
“His whole family was always very interested in politics,” she said. “We grew up in a time that was really politically active.”
During his time in the Legislature, Pam said, Tom was an advocate for children with special needs, workers’ rights and gay rights. He was also a proud member of United Automobile Workers Local 94 in Dubuque.
A few of his accomplishments included sponsoring a bill banning employers from requiring job applicants to take lie detector tests, setting minimum standards for migrant worker camps, helping pass a bill that outlawed zoning discrimination against group homes for people with intellectual disabilities and sponsoring a gay rights bill.
Tom and Pam’s daughter, Sarah, was born with a rare chromosomal disorder that resulted in intellectual disabilities. She died in 2018 at the age of 41.
“(Sarah) had a tremendous influence (on Tom),” Pam said. “You have a whole different perspective when you have a kid with a disability. He left his mark on Iowa.”
About 30 years ago, Tom married Amy (Ward) Jochum, and the two lived in Des Moines with their four children, Sam, 29; Jack, 26; Anna, 24; and Isabel, 20.
“Our family life was full of kids and love and politics,” Amy said. “He worked so hard for all the people that couldn’t fight for their own rights, and he taught my kids to do that as well.”
Before Tom died, he spent a lot of time with his dog, Buster, a cockapoo that he loved.
He would call O’Connor and ask if it was OK if he and Buster stopped over for a while. During a recent visit, she asked him if he was afraid to die.
“He wasn’t afraid to die,” she said. “He said, ‘And I don’t want you crying for me.’ He said, ‘If you cry, cry for a young mother who has terminal cancer and is dying.’”
When she asked him if he thought he would see Sarah again, his reply was simple.
“I hope so,” he said.