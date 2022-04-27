Dubuque County supervisors were scheduled to discuss and weigh in on project proposals for American Rescue Plan Act money Monday night, but procedural debate postponed those actions.
When the county published the agenda for Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, included among action items was: “Discussion and tentative funding allocations for ARPA external applications.” Supervisors had previously held a similar discussion for external proposals for public health projects. That led to a consensus on $1.45 million worth of projects to fund with some of the nearly $19 million the county received in federal relief money.
The action item this week was to be for the second category of projects — those to address the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When it came time to address that action item, however, Supervisor Ann McDonough objected to it being held on one of the board’s monthly evening meetings.
“Last time we had a night meeting I made a motion to table, so people who are looking at this can be present,” she said. “I think it’s better for transparency when we do this on our Monday (morning) meetings ... Nobody knows to look at it on the evening work meeting.”
McDonough said that the monthly evening meeting was traditionally for nuts-and-bolts county business, not the type of major decision making the ARPA funding represented.
Initially, Supervisor Harley Pothoff — who chairs the Board of Supervisors — disagreed with tabling the discussion, but acknowledged McDonough’s concern had merit.
“This is more for the supervisors having discussion about what we move forward with or not,” he said. “I wouldn’t expect we would have public input on this.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham more staunchly disagreed with McDonough’s preference.
“It’s work we can do when we’re assembled,” he said. “It’s a chance for the supervisors to discuss. It will be a missed chance if we table it .... For the people who showed up, that is also not fair.”
Via Zoom, supervisors were joined largely by county staff, plus Sageville Mayor Wayne Kenniker, a candidate this year for county supervisor. Present in the supervisors’ chambers was Michaela Freiburger, chairwoman of the Dubuque County Food Policy Council, which had a funding request set to be discussed.
When McDonough’s initial motion to table the matter died without a second, the board members moved on to their discussion.
At that point, McDonough called Budget Director Stella Runde to discuss potential difficulties with the ARPA funding process and Project Manager Ed Raber to acknowledge that he had not notified ARPA applicants individually of the scheduled discussion.
“I am asking for greater transparency,” McDonough said when her colleagues did not join her wish to delay their discussion. “My colleagues obviously don’t feel that that is required.”
At McDonough’s continued insistence, Pothoff relented.
“It’s going to be to no one’s advantage to move this forward tonight,” he said, seconding a renewed motion to table from McDonough and voting in favor.
Wickham voted against those motions and again, silently, against a motion to adjourn the meeting. He then left the dais.