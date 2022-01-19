The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday night.
Klauer Manufacturing expansion
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve the filing of an application by Klauer Manufacturing Co. with the state for financial assistance related to a proposed expansion project. Council members also voted, 6-0, to set a public hearing for Feb. 7 to discuss city incentives for the project.
Background: Klauer Manufacturing, founded in Dubuque in 1870, is a national producer of sheet metal building products. The addition will include manufacturing, office and warehousing space, expanding the nearly 125,000-square-foot facility at 1185 Roosevelt St. Ext. by 73,000 square feet and leading to the creation of 16 jobs. Klauer Manufacturing currently employs 151 full-time staff.
The company seeks state tax credits, tax refunds and job training funds, totaling $1.15 million. Additionally, the City of Dubuque has proposed $1.6 million in tax-increment-financing rebates over a period of 10 years.
What's next: The Iowa Economic Development Authority will consider Klauer's application later this month, and Dubuque City Council members will hold the public hearing on the proposed development agreement with Klauer on Feb. 7. Klauer intends to begin construction in April and be completed by the end of 2022.
Progressive Processing expansion
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve filing a financial assistance application with the state on behalf of Hormel Foods Corp. and subsidiary Progressive Processing, LLC.
Background: Progressive Processing intends to spend $43 million to remodel its facility at 1205 Chavenelle Court and purchase new equipment to increase capacity for Spam production. That would lead to the creation of 38 new jobs. The plant currently employs about 440 people.
The company seeks $1.1 million in tax credits and $180,000 in sales tax refunds from the state.
What's next: The project is contingent on the state's financial support. The Iowa Economic Development Authority will review the application on Friday, Jan. 21. If approved, Hormel intends to begin construction at its facility in early 2022 and begin expanded production by February 2023.
Greenhouse zoning
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve amending the city's unified development code to allow for commercial greenhouses on properties in five additional commercial zoning districts.
Background: Commercial greenhouses previously only were allowed on properties zoned "neighborhood commercial." The city's Planning Services Department has received multiple requests seeking to construct greenhouses on properties in other commercial districts.
The city's Imagine Dubuque 2037 plan calls for the expansion of locally grown foods in the community.
The proposed amendment to the zoning code expands the array of commercially zoned properties that allow commercial greenhouses, and the city's Zoning Advisory Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the zoning change.
What's next: Those seeking to construct greenhouses on commercial properties still will be required to submit site plans to the city for approval.