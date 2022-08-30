STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton school district officials seek bids to buy the district’s elementary school and playground.
Sealed bids for the purchase of Stockton Elementary School, 236 N. Pearl St., and its playground, must be submitted by 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
School board members will open bids at a meeting that evening, according to an online announcement. If more than one bid is received, an auction of bidders will take place at the meeting.
The announcement states that the minimum bid for the property, which includes both the school and playground, is $15,000, and the winning bidder must pay $7,500 earnest money by Sept. 20. Contents of the building will be determined at closing, and the purchaser cannot take possession of the property until Aug. 31, 2023.
The Stockton district is in the midst of a $7.8 million expansion project at Stockton High School, where a 15,330-square-foot addition is being constructed to house the district’s middle school students.
After the addition is completed, the district in fall 2023 will move its elementary students into the current middle school, which is adjacent to the high school, bringing all of its students onto one campus.
Bids for the property should be submitted to Superintendent James Bunting, Stockton CUSD #206, 540 N. Rush St., Stockton, Ill., 61085.
For additional information or to view the building, interested bidders may contact Bunting at 815-947-3391.
