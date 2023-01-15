In late 2021, Dubuque City Council members approved spending
$4.2 million in order to purchase 156 acres of agricultural property along the Southwest Arterial.
With plans of converting the land into a new industrial park, the property purchase spurred a strong response from the community. Council members and economic development officials lauded the acquisition, while residents living nearby voiced concerns over the potential construction of factories in what they viewed as their backyards, and other city residents questioned spending so much when the city still had land available in other industrial parks.
While the property purchase was notable for the city, it is a drop in the bucket when measured against the totality of land owned by the City of Dubuque.
Today, the city owns about 700 parcels of land both within and outside of the city limits, including the sites of municipal buildings, parks, commercial and industrial land, residential properties, detention basins, parking lots, floodwalls, right of ways and riverfronts.
All combined, the city has 4,181 acres of property. A total of 2,482 of those acres lie within the 20,671 acres in the city limits, meaning 12% of all land in the city is owned by the city.
The Telegraph Herald conducted a review of all of the city-owned property to determine what kind of land the city possesses and how it has gone about acquiring this property.
Commercial and industrial property
The majority of Dubuque’s city-owned land is zoned as commercial, totaling 3,562 acres, or 85%. The size and use of these properties vary dramatically.
One of those commercial properties, Dubuque Regional Airport, is the largest single parcel owned by the city, at 1,209 acres, but it is not located inside the city limits.
The city bought 440 acres in 1944 to create the airport and has purchased additional surrounding land as the facility continued to expand.
That commercial property is joined by dozens of others that are the sites of municipal buildings, parking lots, public works infrastructure and some parks and open spaces. Similar to the airport, many of these properties have been owned by the city for decades.
The city also owns the vast majority of commercial property in Dubuque that runs along the Mississippi River. Nearly the entirety of the Port of Dubuque, Dove Harbor and Chaplain Schmitt Island are city owned and leased out to riverfront businesses, such as Gavilon Grain LLC, Newt Marine and Flint Hills Resources.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city has owned many of those riverfront properties for decades and earns about $2 million per year from lease payments from the businesses that occupy them.
“The City of Dubuque a long time ago decided it’s a public benefit for the city to own waterfront property,” he said. “It’s a philosophy that it is in the best interest that this property remains with the city.”
Van Milligen said the riverfront property doesn’t just serve an economic purpose. He pointed to several city-owned parcels in the Port of Dubuque and on Chaplain Schmitt Island that remain undeveloped primarily to ensure that some property along the river is available for recreational use by residents. He pointed to a 2.5 acre property lying just south of Grand Harbor Resort, which mostly consists of greenspace.
The city also has acquired several properties in other areas of the city as part of an effort to generate economic development.
Much of this land is prioritized in swaths set aside for industrial and commercial business development, such as Dubuque Technology Park, which is located east of U.S. 61/151 in the Key West area; and Dubuque Industrial Center, which is west of the Northwest Arterial and includes land hugging Chavenelle Road.
City Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the city owns about 425 acres available for industrial development and strives to maintain a supply of 900 acres, based on a 2014 property acquisition analysis that recommended the city have a 20-year supply of available industrial park property.
The city’s recent purchase of 156 acres of property at the southwest intersection of U.S. 61/151 and the Southwest Arterial for Crossroads Industrial Center was intended to add more industrial land to the city’s portfolio. Current designs show the planned industrial park split into nine lots totaling about 128 acres, while the remainder of the land will be set aside for parks and open space.
Connors said the development of industrial land by the city began in the 1980s with the creation of Dubuque Industrial Center and has helped pave the way for prospective businesses to invest in the community and create jobs.
“It’s difficult for a developer to come in and visualize where they can put themselves,” she said. “The city has undertaken the pre-work in readying these potential sites for a developer to eventually come in. In general, our practice has been to grade those properties into developable pads.”
However, Jerry Anthony, associate professor at University Iowa School of Planning and Public Affairs, said cities should be careful when making sizable land purchases in order to attract new businesses.
“About 30 to 40 years ago, lots of communities engaged in these kinds of projects of buying land to entice businesses to come here,” Anthony said, adding that industrial park projects throughout Iowa have seen mixed results in attracting businesses.
Anthony added that businesses have become more likely to relocate over the past few decades as a result of rapidly changing technology and an increasing number of financial incentives offered by states and municipalities. As a result, he argued that preparing land for new businesses is no longer a guarantee for long-term job growth, and the businesses that move to the new industrial land might move again in the near future, leaving that land unsuitable for another business.
“Businesses are now increasingly more footloose than they were before,” Anthony said. “There was a time when factories didn’t move, but today, if there is a new technology or automation is coming along, they don’t mind moving.”
So far, the development of the City of Dubuque’s new industrial park has hit a roadblock.
In January 2022, City Council members approved spending up to $750,000 to hire Origin Design to draft site plans for Crossroads Industrial Center, with plans of having a 30-acre parcel ready for business development as soon as possible.
Van Milligen said the city pursued the rapid development of the property in anticipation of a business that had expressed interest in the site. However, the company later informed the city that it was not yet ready to move forward with the project, so city officials have put its planned infrastructure buildout of the site on hold. Van Milligen said preparing for the land would require significant investment by the city, and, for now, the city has not budgeted for the project.
“The urgency to get it developed was because we thought we had a local company interested in expanding on that site,” he said. “Now, there is less urgency, and we frankly don’t have the money now to develop it.”
Parks and open space
About 1,280 acres of city-owned land is designated as parks and recreational space, all of it managed by the city’s Leisure Services Department.
The largest of these parcels is the 164-acre Eagle Point Park, acquired by the city in 1908.
While larger recreational spaces such as Eagle Point Park, Bunker Hill Golf Course and Flora Park are the more prominent city-owned park properties, Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the city actively manages 45 developed parks, along with five undeveloped parks.
“When you look at the listing of parks, the huge majority of them are 2 acres or less,” she said. “All of them primarily serve that very close neighborhood that they are in.”
The majority of these properties were donated to the city by private property owners. Land donations to the city for the creation of neighborhood parks dates as far back as the mid-1800s with the founding of Washington Square.
Today, Ware said, park donations often are made by developers of new subdivisions wishing to create an amenity to attract potential residents. In fiscal year 2022, the city devoted $700,000 to developing new neighborhood parks located east of Westbrook Drive, within Eagle Valley Subdivision on Roosevelt Street and at the intersection of Chesterfield Drive and Stone Valley Drive.
Large land donations also still come from local residents. In 2019, 11.5 acres were donated by Dubuque resident Jeffrey Deforest Davis to expand Eagle Point Park.
However, the city also recently has made moves to purchase new park property as well. In 2021, the city offered to purchase about 40.5 acres from Four Mounds Foundation for the creation of a new community garden. Ware said that purchase offer still has not been finalized.
While Ware said the city has continued to invest in parks, several such properties remain undeveloped, including 207 acres located north of North Cascade Road known as Roosevelt Park. The large property was purchased by the city in the 1960s, and while several proposals have been made on how to develop the land, from creating a new golf course to creating a multipurpose athletic field, much of the property has remained undeveloped due to a lack of funding.
Today, a small portion of Roosevelt serves as the site of Storybook Hill Zoo. The city also allows it to be used by a local model airplane group.
Throughout 2023, the city will draft a new parks master plan, which Ware said will outline the maintenance and improvements needed at each of the city’s parks, but Ware said the completed plan could also include strategies for future land acquisition to continue to expand the city’s recreational spaces.
“It’s going to set the course of direction over the next number of years,” Ware said. “There’s a lot that could come out of it.”
Residential property and housing development
About 301 acres of city-owned land is zoned as residential property. The majority of these properties serve a number of city purposes.
Some parks are zoned as residential, as are some city right of ways. Several large parcels serve as regional detention basins for the community to help manage stormwater, while several other parcels that fall within the 100-year regulatory flood plain are maintained by the city for stormwater management purposes.
However, the city also owns a small number of homes as part of an ongoing effort to renovate and reoccupy abandoned and dilapidated houses.
Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the city owns six properties with residential homes, which it is in the midst of rehabbing with the intention to eventually sell them.
For years, city officials have utilized a program to acquire and rehab abandoned and dilapidated homes in the community and eventually resell them. Steger said the city typically petitions to acquire these homes after they have been abandoned by the property owner or if the previous owner died without transferring ownership.
She said it takes about 1.5 years on average to legally acquire, rehab and then sell these properties.
“The intent is never (for the city) to keep a residential property,” Steger said. “Petitioning the courts to acquire these properties takes time, but our goal is to turn it over through affordable homeownership.”
Most of these homes are rehabbed through the city’s partnership with Four Mounds Foundation’s HEART Program, which provides vocational construction training and education through the complete rehabilitation of properties.
Steger said homes in downtown Dubuque and the North End have been rehabbed and sold through the program. An additional 72 properties are licensed as vacant or abandoned in the city, and Steger said they could be pursued by the city in the future if they are not remediated by their owners.
Steger added that some of the homes that the city acquires are deemed unsalvageable and are demolished, with the vacant lot then put up for sale. Only one such lot is currently for sale by the city — at 590 Clarke Drive.
However, the city owns several other residential properties it has deemed unsellable. These parcels had their dilapidated homes demolished, and Steger said city staff are exploring alternative ways to utilize them or transfer ownership to adjacent property owners.
However, the purpose of city ownership for some residential properties remains unclear. For example, one empty parcel owned by the city lies just north of Valeria Street and is surrounded by privately owned, undeveloped land. Another city-owned property lies just east of 620 Kaufmann Ave. and is entirely wooded.
Steger said she did not have information on these parcels, but the city might have had plans for the properties at some point. However, those plans might have become incompatible with development that occurred nearby.
City-owned property in the future
Anthony said property acquisition is common for cities throughout Iowa.
Like Dubuque, these cities are using purchased property to maintain city services, develop the economy, increase housing stock and add recreation options.
“Cities that want to grow are trying to differentiate themselves from other communities,” Anthony said. “What communities should do is play the long game. Make sure the roads, parks system and housing availability is good.”
When asked how the amount of property the city owns has changed over time, city staff directed the Telegraph Herald to City Assessor Troy Patzner. When reached by the TH, Patzner said he was unable to provide that historical data.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said that while it is apparent that the city owns many acres, he stressed that the city will continue to pursue new properties as needed for the community’s future growth.
“It’s not just about what the city needs immediately,” he said. “It’s about what the needs are 10, 20, 30 years down the road.”
