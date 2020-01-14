SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Imagination Center, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Explore and create at three creation stations. For those in kindergarten and older.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Kindergarten Visit Day, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, 2160 Rosedale Ave. A visit day for pre-kindergarten students to participate in hands-on activities with kindergarten students.
Kindergarten Visit Day, 9:30 a.m., St. Columbkille School, 1198 Rush St. A visit day for pre-kindergarten students to participate in hands-on activities with kindergarten students.
Wednesday
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 open euchre.
St. Columbkille Kindergarten Visit Day, 9:30 a.m., St. Columbkille Elementary School, 1198 Rush St. A visit day for pre-kindergarten students to participate in hands-on activities with kindergarten students.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Literary activities
Today
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups of any kind. Details: 815-541-3977.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant and Lounge, 31 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details:
563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Crochet Winter Headband, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Bring skein of worsted/bulky weight yarn and a size I/J hook. Registration required. For ages 16 and older.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Device Demos, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Best Buy employees will bring e-readers and devices to try. Attendees can bring theirs and ask questions.