LANCASTER, Wis. — Supervisor Bob Keeney this week was unanimously reelected for another two years to serve as the chairperson of the Grant County Board of Supervisors.
No one else was nominated by the supervisors for the position. Keeney has served as the chairperson of the board since April 2014.
The person holding the position serves in an administrative role working with county department heads and elected officials in the operation of county government. Keeney is paid just more than $53,000 a year.
The election for the county board’s first vice-chairperson position was a different story.
With Mark Stead no longer on the board because he did not seek reelection, supervisors Gary Ranum and Porter Wagner both were nominated for the position.
Before the vote, Ranum told the other supervisors that he and Keeney “are on the same page.” For the past two years, Ranum was the chairperson of the county board’s Executive and Technology Committee, which makes recommendations on spending proposals to the county board.
Wagner talked about how he worked with Facilities and Maintenance Manager Gary Pluemer to renovate the third floor of the Administration Building for offices for the Information Technology Department. In the past two-year term, Wagner served as vice-chairperson of the Administrative Committee.
Wagner defeated Ranum by a vote of 9-8.
For the second vice-chairperson position, Supervisor Don Splinter was elected to the post over Ranum by a vote of 13-4.
John Patcle previously held the position, but he did not seek reelection in April.