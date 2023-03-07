A chart-topping rapper has been announced as a headliner for the first show announced in a Dubuque summer concert series.
Flo Rida will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on May 27, along with opening act Too Hype Crew. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, March 10, and can be purchased at backwatersstage.com or at guest services at Q Casino. General admission tickets will be $49.99, and VIP tickets will be $69.99.
“We are excited about offering a variety of live music shows here this year,” Brian Rakestraw, chief operating and financial officer at Q Casino, said in a press release. “We enjoy bringing in exciting local and national acts, and this summer will be no different, so we look forward to hosting music lovers from across the tri-state region.”
Flo Rida has notched 11 songs on the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including three No. 1 songs: “Low,” featuring T-Pain, in 2007; “Right Round” in 2009; and “Whistle” in 2012. Other hits include “My House,” “Good Feeling,” and “Wild Ones” featuring Sia.
The rapper has sold more than 800 million records worldwide since his first album was released in 2008 and has collaborated with numerous other artists, including Ke$ha, Ne-Yo and Jason Derulo.
Flo Rida was previously set to perform in Dubuque in 2020 at the Five Flags Center. However, the show was postponed and ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to announcing Flo Rida’s show, Q Casino also announced several changes to its summer concert series in regard to security and amenities.
The release states that a new clear bag policy has been implemented. Only clear bags that are smaller than 12 inches-by-12 inches-by-six inches will be allowed through security. Small clutch purses and wallets will be allowed, though they must not exceed 4.5 inches-by-6.5 inches.
Bar drinks and concessions also will be available at the shows, and after-parties following each concert will be held “at a designated Q venue,” the release states.
“Our goal is to create a fun, safe environment where people of all ages can enjoy music,” explained Stacy Kansky, chief commercial officer for Q Casino, in the release. “We have some great acts coming in, and we are pleased to expand our event offerings throughout the property.”
