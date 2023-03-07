A chart-topping rapper has been announced as a headliner for the first show announced in a Dubuque summer concert series.

Flo Rida will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on May 27, along with opening act Too Hype Crew. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

