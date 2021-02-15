ASBURY, Iowa -- Asbury City Council members will hold a public hearing next week on the city's maximum property tax dollar amount for next fiscal year.
The hearing will be part of the council's meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. The maximum property tax dollar amount is tied to the city's property tax rate.
Council members are considering leaving the rate at $9.57 per $1,000 in assessed value or decreasing it to $9.35 per $1,000. A resident with a home assessed at $200,000 would pay about $25 less per year on the city portion of their property taxes in the latter scenario when taking into account other factors such as the state residential rollback factor.
“If they keep it the same, that would net $66,000 that would go into reserves for projects or to reduce or eliminate the need for future tax increases," said Mayor Jim Adams.