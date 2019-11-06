MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Charges have been dropped for a woman accused of prostitution in Jackson County.
County Attorney Sara Davenport requested the dismissal in the case of Stephanie K. Ratzlaff, 50, of Davenport, "due to lack of venue." Ratzlaff was charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with prostitution, indecent exposure and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Ratzlaff was arrested Oct. 12 after she broke into a residence near Leisure Lake while naked and reported that a man was trying to tie her up, according to court records.
Documents state that Ratzlaff reported that she had consensual sex for money with a man named John Hartley, after which she fled because he tried to tie her up. Hartley reported that he and Ratzlaff have had sex before during which she allowed him to tie her up and that when he went to do so this time, she "went crazy."
Online court records do not show charges filed against Hartley, whose age and exact address were not provided in court documents.
Davenport said she moved to dismiss the case because the prostitution charge requires that she prove the payment for sex occurred in Jackson County. Rather, according to Davenport, that transaction occurred in Scott County.
Davenport said she was not sure whether the Scott County Attorney's Office would prosecute the case, due to a heavy caseload. A message left with that office seeking comment was not returned.